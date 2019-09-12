Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
LDS Stake Center River 10th ward
1570 West 11400 South,
South Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS Stake Center River 10th ward
1570 West 11400 South
South Jordan, UT
John Delliskave


1924 - 2019
John Delliskave
1924 ~ 2019
It comes with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Grandfather and Uncle, John Delliskave, aka "Pops". He passed away peacefully at home in South Jordan, Utah on September 4th, 2019, at the ripe old age of 95 (96). He was born and raised in Murray, Utah on May 19th, 1924 to the parents of Felix Delliskave and Luica Di Pietro.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mortuary (5850 South 900 East, Murray Utah)
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at LDS Stake Center River 10th ward (1570 West 11400 South, South Jordan) with viewing at 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at church prior to the services. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
