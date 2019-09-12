|
|
John Delliskave
1924 ~ 2019
It comes with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Grandfather and Uncle, John Delliskave, aka "Pops". He passed away peacefully at home in South Jordan, Utah on September 4th, 2019, at the ripe old age of 95 (96). He was born and raised in Murray, Utah on May 19th, 1924 to the parents of Felix Delliskave and Luica Di Pietro.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mortuary (5850 South 900 East, Murray Utah)
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at LDS Stake Center River 10th ward (1570 West 11400 South, South Jordan) with viewing at 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at church prior to the services. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary.
