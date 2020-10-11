John Dickson Stewart

1923 - 2020

Dickson was born at Holy Cross Hospital to Martha and John Stewart. He was older brother to Martha Felt and Louis Stewart. He attended Sherman Elementary and Granite High School. He studied industrial engineering at Clemson University and University of Utah. He enlisted in the army during WWII and was a decorated soldier. Dickson and Louis opened a Sakrete plant, designed by Dickson. Dickson married his second wife, The Reverend Julie Fabre, and they had a beautiful 20 years together.

Dickson loved birdwatching, photography, geology, opera, theater, traveling, duck hunting, golf and bowling. He spent several years as a docent at Fort Douglas Museum sharing his factual knowledge of Utah history. His passion for history was why he was a long-time member of Utah Westerners. The spiritual foundation of Dickson began with his baptism, worship, service as treasurer, and written history of Cathedral of St Mark's. He was married to Ruth Carter Stewart, with whom he had daughter Karen Stewart Liley both of whom preceded him in death. Survived by wife Julie, granddaughters Lisa (Neil) Ostrander, Monica Liley, son-in-law John Liley, and niece and nephews Missy, John, Rob, and Ted (Felts). For questions about services, call Larkin Mortuary.



