Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Olympus Stake Center
2675 E. 4430 S
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dorius Wright


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dorius Wright Obituary
John Dorius Wright passed away peacefully on December 9th 2019, incident to age. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, February 20, 1921, to William Brent and Mary Dorius Wright. John grew up in Sugarhouse, Utah with his siblings, Franklin, Ruth, Mary, Charles, (his twin brother), and Richard. He graduated from Granite High School, a proud member of the class of 1938, and later from the University of Utah.
He joined the U.S. Army after Pearl Harbor and served his country for 3 ½ years. John married Beverlee Hansen in 1950 and they spent 50 wonderful years together before her passing in 2001.
John retired from the University of Utah where he worked as Director of Student Housing and later Director of Parking Services.
His life was characterized by honesty, dependability and service. John was always quick to volunteer to help others, from helping neighbors move to reading with elementary aged children, (which he did for 8 years). He was always fixing things and lending a hand to others who needed his expertise, tools, time or knowledge.
John was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities including leadership in the Young Men's, Sunday School, Elders and High Priest Quorums.
One of his favorite hobbies was skiing. He relished great powder days, especially being the first to cut up the hill after a heavy storm. With much resistance he hung up his skis at age 93.
John is preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings, son Greg and son-in-law. He is survived by his children Mark (Pam) of Colorado, Shelley Kendrick (Dana - deceased), Chris (Debbie) of Hawaii, Stuart (Melissa), 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Thank you to the Olympus 7th Ward and many other neighbors and friends for the love, support and ministering provided over an extended time.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. - Olympus Stake Center 2675 E. 4430 S., Salt Lake City, with viewings from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church and on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary - 3251 S. 2300 E., Salt Lake City. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -