John Douglas
Armstrong
1949 ~ 2020
John Douglas Armstrong passed away peacefully at his Salt Lake City home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City on July 21, 1949 to Ben F. Armstrong and Betty Jo Hansen. John was a life-long resident and character of the Federal Heights neighborhood attending Wasatch Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, East High and the University of Utah.
John's passions were skiing, playing golf, closing the deal, and most importantly watching his four grandchildren grow up. He was a permanent fixture of the early morning Starbucks group and loved cocktail hour with Kathy on the front porch.
He is survived by his partner in life Kathy, his two sons Jonas Armstrong (Emily), Joseph Armstrong (Brianne), his cherished grandchildren Addison, Maren, Hannah and Oliver, his sisters Mary Anne "Beth" Jensen and Margaret Armstrong (Dan Craig), his loving nephews and nieces Josh Jensen, Molly McLaughlin, Kate Belcher (A.J.) and Anna Wicks (Brandon), as well as their children Henry, Abby, Evie, Gracie, and Chloe who loved spending time at Aunt Kathy and Uncle John's. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Jeff Jensen.
John will be forever known for his wry sense of humor and his ability to tell one hell of a good story. He will be dearly missed by all of us.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 27 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 Lakewood Dr. SLC. In lieu of flowers and because John thought children were the best people on this planet, please consider making a contribution in his name to @ .
