Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairoaks Ward
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairoaks Ward
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairoaks Ward
586 East 8400 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Osmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas Osmond


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Douglas Osmond Obituary
John D. Osmond
1933 ~ 2019
John Douglas Osmond passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in Sandy, UT surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 31, 1933, to Alfred Wendell Osmond and Erma Christensen. Doug grew up in the Sugarhouse area and attended South High School and the University of Utah. He served an LDS Mission in California from 1954-1956. He married a beautiful Danish girl, Karen Christiansen, on Sept. 18, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married 61 years. He was actively involved in the LDS Church all his life, including serving for 4 years at the Mingo Branch with his wife. He taught 25 years at Granite Park Jr. High teaching 9th grade Geography and History and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his students. He entertained while he taught world cultures with luaus, fiestas and enjoyed creating school assemblies. He also taught at Canyon Rim Elementary and Hunter Jr. High. During summers, he immaculately cared for the greens at Salt Lake and Willow Creek country clubs as well as his own yard. He traveled with his family to many interesting places which he never expected to see. After retiring from teaching in 1987, he was employed as a Recreation Therapist in a local nursing home and then worked with Inspectors from Russia under the INF Treaty. He was a proud worker at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics. Known for his weird sense of humor and jokes, he believed if he could make one person happier, then his efforts have all been worthwhile. He lived a wonderful life. Survived by his wife, Karen; three wonderful children; Linda (Scott) Myers, Sandy, UT; Renee (Duane) Jensen, also Sandy; and Scott Douglas Osmond, Long Beach, CA. his sisters, Eileen Osmond-Savdie, Paris, France and Gerri (Gary) Weiss, Ft. Wayne, IN. three grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Landen, Aubrey and Zach. and many relatives, cousins & nephews. Memorial service will be held Wed., Nov. 13 from 11am-Noon. Viewings will be held Tues., the 12th of Nov. from 6-8 pm and 1 hour prior to the memorial service. All services held at: Fairoaks Ward, 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, UT. Internment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Perpetual Education, Missionary Fund or a .
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -