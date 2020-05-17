|
7/5/1936 ~ 4/26/2020
John Edward Arnold passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died in much the same manner that he lived-fiercely brave, on his time and no one else's.
John was born in Salt Lake City on July 5th, 1936 to Ethel May Wells and John Cleveland Arnold. He attended East High School in Salt Lake City before enlisting in the Marine Corps at 18, swiftly rising to the rank of Sergeant. Throughout his decorated service, he always said he most enjoyed his time stationed in Japan.
In 1955 John married Pat Dawson and they had three sons together: John Scott, Brian, and Wayne. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He remarried in 1981 to Katherine Bowman in Boulder, Colorado. They had two children Valerie and Travis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Williams, and his first wife, Pat.
John is proudly survived by all five of his children and all four of his grandchildren. Johnny's family-John Scott, Monika, Brian and his wife Sue, Wayne and his wife Jenn, Valerie and Travis, Jamie and Emily, Everest and Makalu-all celebrated his life together in his hometown of Salt Lake City in the days following his death, laughing and sharing stories he would've loved.
In lieu of flowers, our family hopes you honor Johnny by doing something awesome, with loved ones if possible.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020