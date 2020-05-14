Home

John Edward Peterson


1930 - 2020
John Edward Peterson Obituary
John Edward Peterson
1930~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-John Edward Peterson passed away on May 11, 2020. Born September 27, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa to parents Emil and Dora Peterson. Married Eleanor C. Peterson in 1974. Survived by his wife, Eleanor; grandson, Michael Peterson; grandson, Jeremy Peterson; his sons Johnny and Tommy; daughter, Janet; four great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Daniel, sister, Elaine, and his beloved dog Freckles. An avid cyclist, John participated in a ride across America and loved his annual trips to Iowa for Ragbrai, and the Bonneville Bike Club. He led an extensive 40-year career with AT&T, enjoyed American Civil War history, sailing and bird watching. John never turned away from a library book sale and loved spending time at the lake. He will be laid to rest Saturday, May 16, at 2pm at Memorial Holladay Cemetery 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay, UT. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Utah Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/john-edward-peterson/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
