John Eric Robertson

1960 ~ 2020

John Eric Robertson was born Dec. 28, 1960 to Terttu Petrell Martinez and John Robertson in SLC, UT. Sept. 19, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer John passed away at home peacefully with his wife by his side.

In a span of 49 days in 2001, John met and married his wife Julie and spent 19yrs. with her until his death.

He enlisted in the National Guard, 140th Field Artillery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma in March 1980.

John worked doing concrete for many years until June 1998 when he was hired by Union Pacific Railroad. He loved his job. He traveled around the United States driving trucks and got great satisfaction working with the 9001 Gang where he officially earned the right to be called a Rail Dog.

He loved anything outdoors, fishing, camping, traveling, hiking and 4 wheeling. Later in life he found his true passion, Metal Detecting. He loved the hunt and the excitement of finding treasures. He always said he was the kind of guy who wants to know what was on the other side of the mountain.

With joy in my heart for the many years I had with him and the deepest of sadness for his loss, I set him free. I will forever cherish all our adventures, reading to each other, laughing until we had tears rolling down our faces, making late night nachos and the many years of writing love notes to each other. My sweet love, you will forever be missed and loved. Thank you for loving me. John loved his, children, Triston, Jacob and Angela. He loved life.

He is survived by his 3 children and 2 step son's Triston Glines, Jacob (Jessica) Robertson, Angela Robertson, Jason (Christi) Sandoval, Matthew (Steven) Sandoval-Robertson. Grandchildren Acacia, Landyn, Isabella, Ben, John, Deliah Rose, Leti Marie. Siblings; Leila Marita (Peter) Bellos, Richard (Carolyn) Robertson, Zeke Martinez, Lisa (Revis) Christensen, Michelle (Mike) Elliott, Jesse (Erik) Lacko, Tiffany (Michael) Knoell, Step Mom Deborah Robertson, many nieces, nephews and last but not least Our Dog Bleu.

Preceded in death by his Father John Robertson, Mother Terttu Petrell Martinez and Sister Tanya Aiona.

No services will be held at this time.

A Special thank you to Andrea & Katie at Palliative care, Elyse and the entire Summit Hospice Team for taking good care of us both. All our family, friends and neighbors, we couldn't have gotten through this without your help.



