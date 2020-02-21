|
May 24, 1926 ~ February 15, 2020
Ivins, UT - John Eugene Birkes, JEB, or Johnny as everybody called him, age 93, passed peacefully away, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home in Ivins, Utah, with his children at his bedside.
Johnny was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and in his own words "born on the dining room table, delivered by my Grandmother, Sarah Meikle Bain (mid-wife) with the help of Aunt Frankie to William Harris and Annie Denice Birkes on May 24, 1926. I grew up on the north side of I-80 on the corner of Lake Street and 7th East (which at the time was a dead end)". People, exact location of places and stories were important to Johnny and he never forgot any of them.
He loved being a kid. He climbed trees, raised birds, played games and went swimming with the neighborhood boys. He was the oldest of four and was looked up to by his brothers and sister. Johnny graduated from South High School.
At 17 years old, he joined the Navy and served valiantly in World War II. He married Gwen Roberts on March 17, 1948 and became the father of two girls and two boys. He knew how to disassemble and re-assemble an automobile. He built things better than the original, was honest and loyal, loved to tinker and kept a stash of 'Oh Henry' bars and peanut butter cookies. We still laugh about the time he wrote a letter of protest to the Keebler Elves after they discontinued his favorite cookie.
Johnny learned how to plumb from his father and served as a dedicated fireman for Salt Lake City Fire Department. He retired from the fire department when he was 47 years old in 1972 and moved to Ivins, near St. George in Southern Utah. His house was the one flying the USA flag above the trees.
The retirement years were some of Johnny and Gwen's happiest times together. They would travel along the highways with their 5th Wheel and little dog, Snoopy, to explore and visit family and friends across the country. He could also be found out on the fishing boat with a great catch or taking his motorcycle "Suzi" for a ride.
John took up photography and art classes at Dixie College, golfed with friends, and read about his new home at the local library. He always enjoyed going to the library even as a little boy.
We will miss this tough sailor and colorful stories. He was a wonderful friend, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Janice Burt; wife, Gwendolyn; his son, Gene; grandson, David Bryan; and son-in-law, Dennis Butler. He is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Doug) Bryan, Judy (Dennis) Butler; Daughter-in-law, Kathy (Gene) Birkes, son, Brent (Terri) Birkes; and brother, Bill (Eilene) Birkes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ivins Chapel, Center and Main, in Ivins, Utah. A visitation will be held, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at the Ivins City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the Salt Lake City Firefighters Relief Association, 124 West 1400 So. Suite 209, Salt Lake City UT 84115 Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020