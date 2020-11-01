1/1
John Francis "Jack" Heagin
1931 - 2020
John (Jack) Francis Heagin, born June 11, 1931 in Wheeling, West Virginia, peacefully passed away October 27, 2020 at Legacy House in Bountiful, Utah of natural causes.
Jack was the middle of three children born to John and Alice Heagin in Colerain, Ohio (across the river from Wheeling). He married Carol Bell January 13, 1956 in Tooele, Utah. Father of three children: Peggy, Mike and Julie. Spent 27 years serving his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Enjoyed traveling the country, sports, and model trains.
He is survived by his children, son-in-law Jim, three grandsons: Alan, Scott (Brittany) and Jeff; three great-grandchildren: Kayla, Matthew and Claire. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, and brother.
Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Legacy House, also Inspiration Hospice for their love, care and support of Jack.
Friends and family may visit from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street Bountiful, UT. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West Bountiful, UT
Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
