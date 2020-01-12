|
John F. Grismore
1932 - 2020
John Frantzen Grismore passed away peacefully at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah on January 7, 2020 from Congestive Heart Failure. He was born in Salt Lake City on October 31, 1932 to George Washington Grismore and Ruth Virginia Frantzen. He married his sweetheart, Karma Smith, on April 1, 1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were sealed by Stephen L. Richards.
John grew up in downtown Salt Lake City. He graduated in 1950 from West High where he was Student Body President. He served an LDS Mission in South Africa, Johannesburg, where he was assistant to the Mission President. He graduated from the U of U with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and was always a Utes Fan. John has worked teaching 6th grade at Layton Elementary, and sold insurance for Beneficial Life and others. He worked for Zion's Securities for 25 years. He also worked as a groundskeeper at Willow Creek Country Club. He worked for the last 20 years at Jeremy Ranch and stayed working up until October 2019.
John was an avid golfer achieving 3 Hole-in-One's in his lifetime. He last played golf, his favorite sport, in November 2019. He also played basketball and competed in handball tournaments at the Deseret Gym where he had a membership until it was closed.
Other accomplishments are: creating the Liberty Medallion, running for Sheriff of Davis County, authored a book and wrote articles for publication, and was an accomplished oil painter.
John loved his entire family and was always interested in their lives. He is survived by his wife, Karma Smith Grismore; Children, Alison (Wayne) Perkins of Liberty, Utah; John Brian Grismore of Marysville, Washington; Suzanne Grismore of Francis, Utah; Mark Frantzen Grismore of Midvale, Utah; Kristin Grismore of Park City, Utah; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson.
Interment took place in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital in his name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020