John Carl Furness
1951 ~ 2020
Lehi, UT-John Carl Furness, age 69, passed away on 3/8/2020 in Lehi, UT. He was born on 1/16/1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to John and Emma Furness. He married Mary Fausett on 5/17/1971. A viewing will be held Wednesday 3/11/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 3/12/2020 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi, UT 84043. Prior to the funeral, a second viewing will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020