John G. Klonizos
1937 - 2020
John George Klonizos
1937 - 2020
John George Klonizos passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Bingham, Utah on March 8, 1937 to George and Elsie Sergakis Klonizos.
He later lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming where he graduated from high school. He went on to college in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He then served in the army. He came back to Rock Springs and worked for Frontier Airlines. He met Rita Katsanevas and moved to Salt Lake City where they were married on February 18, 1962. He then transferred to Frontier Airlines in Salt Lake. After 21 years, John left Frontier Airlines to open Crown Burger in West Valley City. He successfully ran the business with his wife and two sons. John was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a Member of the Cretan Minos Club of SLC. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed going on motorcycle trips and he was a member of the SLC Motorcycle Club.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father William Manatos; brothers Mike and Bill; sister Evelyn and his son George.Survived by wife, Rita; son Nick (Jennifer); grandchildren Rita Nicole and John; siblings Idele Pryich and Joe (Mary) of Rock Springs, WY; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing and life celebration will be held on Sunday, August 23rd from 6:00 until 8:00pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please park on the north side of the building. In order to follow state guidelines and safe social distancing practices, the Trisagion will be held for family. Those wishing to attend the viewing are requested to phone the funeral home between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm 801-474-9119 to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a face covering is requested. The Funeral will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

