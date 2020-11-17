1/2
John Hammer
1961 - 2020
Kearns, UT-Age 59, born in Fort Riley, Kansas, passed away on November 11, 2020 of end stage kidney failure. He was surrounded by his loving family.
John liked the outdoors, camping, fishing with his family and good friends. He loved to teach people and sharing his knowledge. He loved helping his friends with projects and jobs that needed to be done. John worked for Cover Pools Inc. for 32 years. He really liked the people who worked with him.
John is survived by his wife and best friend Debra L. Isi, sons Anthony (Brandi) and Shawn (Shawnda), one grandson, five granddaughters, one step grandson, sisters Rose (John), Lialonnie (Marten), and brother Jim (Joyce).
John is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister.
A funeral service will held on Thursday 11/19/2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A viewing will be held the evening before on Wednesday 11/18/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the same location. Due to the landscape of Covid-19, the funeral service will be live-streamed and additional information can be found at Memorialutah.com. Following Salt Lake County's mandate on facial coverings, face masks are required at all public gatherings. Social distancing will be enforced.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memories & Condolences
