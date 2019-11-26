|
In Loving Memory
John Hartley Greenwood, Jr., born September 15, 1984, was the very embodiment of unconditional love. Few people could meet the adversity and challenges and come through them with a heart as open and full. He was smart, gregarious, generous and compassionate. His struggle with addiction made him gentle and empathetic to those who suffer that was both extraordinary and remarkable. He possessed a level of self awareness and self knowledge that gave him insight and an ability to help others who suffered from addiction.
We are not ashamed or embarrassed by John's struggles. We know the courage he had in rising daily to fight the good fight to overcome and endure. He was never afraid to share his experience when he felt it would benefit another. He possessed a beautiful soul full of light and he left his mark indelibly etched in the heart and minds of all who knew him. It is our hope and prayer that others who suffer will know there is a way out, will be inspired by his fight and continue to seek out a solution. There is a solution. Many of us have found it in the rooms of AA and NA.
John graduated high school at 16 and joined the US Army to be an air traffic controller before being medically discharged for a heart condition. He enjoyed hiking and being in the mountains, where he felt close to nature and his creator. He loved all of his family, immediate and extended, and his recovery family, too.
John is survived by his daughter, Chloe Greenwood whom he loved with all of his heart. Mother Oreana Henry (Ryan) Father John Greenwood (Lynn), three brothers LeLand (Amber) Shamlian, Dalton (Shelby) Greenwood and Trey (Kylie) Greenwood, two sisters Isabel and Hartley Greenwood.
John's celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 30 at 4 pm at the Evergreen Park Ward on 300 Gramercy Ave., Ogden, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019