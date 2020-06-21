John Henry Karg
Oct 12, 1948 ~ June 15, 2020
John passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous fight against brain cancer.
John was born in Irvington, New Jersey. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood in Madison, New Jersey, playing with friends in the neighborhood, playing tennis on the red clay courts at Noe Pond Club, and skiing in Stowe, Vermont. He attended Madison High School (Class of 1967). He fondly remembered his years playing football and was proud of winning four consecutive New Jersey State Championships.
John graduated from Colorado College in 1971, earning a B.A. in Economics. He then returned to New England where he pursued his passions for skiing and tennis. He spent those years honing his skills and developing his love for teaching and coaching. This led to a position in Rossignol's Tennis Division, the opportunity that took him to Salt Lake City, Utah. He joined EF Hutton in 1982, beginning a 34-year career as a Financial Advisor. John married the love of his life, Miki, in 1984, and together they raised three wonderful daughters. He was fiercely proud of his girls.
John worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He distinguished himself by his dedication, ability to earn people's trust, and genuine interest in his clients. He retired from Morgan Stanley in 2016 after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma. In the following years, while undergoing various cancer treatments, he continued to enjoy tennis, pickleball, skiing, travel, and spending time with his family.
John will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He was closely involved in those things dear to his heart. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to spend time outdoors: camping, fly fishing, rafting, and hiking with family and friends. John was the life of the party, always looking for fun and creating laughter. He never lost his sense of humor.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Miki; daughters, Michele, Kristina, and Hailey; sister, Margaret Karg; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Genevieve Karg, and brother, Avis Davis.
A celebration of John's life will be held next year. If you wish to honor John, please consider donating to Huntsman Cancer Foundation in his memory. You may share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.