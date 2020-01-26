|
|
1934 ~ 2020
John Isao Uemura's soul was liberated from his earthly, cancer-stricken body on January 15, 2020 at his Murray home, in the presence of his devoted and loving wife, Marjorie.
John came into this world on July 2, 1934 in Pu'Nene, Maui, Hawaii, the eldest of seven siblings. Due to his natural magnetic force, they all revered him as their guiding light and protector. A family visit to Japan near Hiroshima in 1941 to visit an ailing grandparent enabled John to experience the horrors of war-torn Japan, as well as witness and participate in many acts of compassionate heroism, helping those in greater need than himself.
Upon his return to the States about 6 years later, he entered into adulthood, married, turned his natural dexterity into a 30+ year career in carpentry, and became a loving father of two, grandfather of three, and dear friend of countless others. John enjoyed going out for his morning coffee, listening to classic country on the radio, the occasional trip to Wendover (especially on seafood nights), watching cooking shows, and spending time with his grandchildren.
A celebration and remembrance of John's life will he held in the form of a graveside service in San Jose, CA on Feb 8, 2020.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020