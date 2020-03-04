|
|
John James Doyle Jr.
1931 ~ 2020
John James Doyle Jr., age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. John was born on April 17, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Paula and John (Jim) James Doyle Sr.
In John's early years, his parents owned and operated the Jefferson Grocery Store that was located near Derks Field. The family lived in a home at the back of the store. He was a graduate of South High School. John served in the United States Air Force in 1951 and married Ramona Forbush. They had 5 children and later divorced.
John worked for Wonder Bread, was an insurance salesman, and owned Click's Uniforms. Later he was employed by the State of Utah working maintenance in the Capitol building until he retired.
John married Bonnie Swanson on June 22, 1996. They completed a Family Church History Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a caring and devoted husband through her years of health struggles. She passed away on January 26, 2019. He enjoyed coin collecting and doing his genealogy.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his son Danny (Jenny). Survived by daughters Kristine (Corey) and Lisa, sons Brent and Kevin, his brother William H. Doyle, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in his honor on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 PM at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020