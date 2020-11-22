1/1
John Jay Painter
1933 - 2020
1933 ~ 2020
John Jay Painter died at his home on November 19, 2020. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 23, 1933 to John Justice Painter and Frances Anderson.
John was a loving father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He was a marketing professor and Associate Dean of the College of Business at University of Utah.
Surviving are his son, John "Shawn" Painter; daughter, Jennifer Painter; and his grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Please share your memories of John at Serenicare.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
