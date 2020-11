1933 ~ 2020John Jay Painter died at his home on November 19, 2020. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 23, 1933 to John Justice Painter and Frances Anderson.John was a loving father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He was a marketing professor and Associate Dean of the College of Business at University of Utah.Surviving are his son, John "Shawn" Painter; daughter, Jennifer Painter; and his grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.Please share your memories of John at Serenicare.com