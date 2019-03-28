Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 South 200 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wheelwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jay Wheelwright


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Jay Wheelwright
1925 ~ 2019
John Jay Wheelwright, a member of the Greatest Generation, died March 18, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Glen, Frank, Kenneth; his wife, LaPriel (Smith) Wheelwright. After attending Davis High School, John was drafted into the army in 1943. He was wounded during the fight for the Remagen/Ludendorff Bridge on the Rhine River receiving a purple heart.
When the South Davis Sewer District was created, John worked his way up from inspecting the sewer lines to General Manager. He retired in 1985 and traveled the world. John also served his community in the Lions Club, at the Opportunity Center and NSL baseball park.
John is survived by his children: Sheri Nielsen, J.C. (Sally) Wheelwright, Tami (Mark) Hopkins-Shaw, Val (Aleen) Wheelwright, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery (2224 South 200 West) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the DAV. A complete obituary is available on russonmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.