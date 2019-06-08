Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
John Jay Wilson Obituary
John Jay Wilson
In Loving Memory
Monroe, UT-Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John Jay Wilson, age 80, went into the Arms of the Angels on June 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jay was born on August 1, 1938 in Spring Canyon, Utah to June and Vonda Wilson. He grew up in Hiawatha, Utah and moved to Salt Lake City in 1957 shortly after graduating from Carbon High School. Two years later he met his beloved wife Karleen of 60 Years. Together they had three children, Jayleen, Valynne and Jason. Jay loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. In his younger years he was a hunting guide on Gentry Mountain. His pride and joy were all his "kids". He loved to tease them and he gave them each a nickname. Jay and Karleen's door was always open to all. Jay was a dedicated husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family. Jay is survived by his wife Karleen, daughter Valynne (Willy) Mc Elmurry, son Jason (Sue) Wilson, 12 grandkids, 30 great grandkids, and one great-great grandkid, sister Fay, and brothers Skip and Art. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Rex and Eddie, daughter Jayleen, grandkid Brian, and two great grandkids Trinity and Jemma.
Family and friends may gather on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, 11 AM with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM also at Memorial Redwood Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 8, 2019
