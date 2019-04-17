|
1953 ~ 2019
John passed away on April 12, 2019. Born July 13, 1953 to Verlan and Selma Morrill. John had a love for music. He played in a band called Free Lance Survivors, this was his passion. He especially enjoyed singing to his kids, writing music and playing his guitar. He is survived by his children: Kelly Morrill, James Morrill, Terra (Josh) Medford, Jewelee Synhorst, John R. Morrill, Cecelia (Tyson) Sargent, Mikaila (SKye) Hodges, Gabrielle Morrill, 20 grandchildren. Parents; Verlan and Darla Morrill, brother Ron Morrill sisters: Cathy (Gary) Garrett, Lorrie (Keven) Ringwood, Correne (Robert) Jensen. Preceded in death by his mother; Selma, brothers; Kenneth Morrill, Jack Morrill, grandparents. A memorial in his honor will be held on April 19th2019 from 7-8 pm. Refreshments from 8-9 pm at the Bluffdale Lions Club 14400 S Redwood Rd Bluffdale, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019