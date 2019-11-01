Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS Chapel
1621 South 1100 East
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
1621 South 1100 East
Salt Lake City., UT
John Justin Nash


1937 - 2019
John Justin Nash died unexpectedly but peacefully on October 29, 2019. He was born November 17, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gerald Standing Nash and Camille Justesen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Earlene Everett.
A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East in Salt Lake City, Utah. The funeral will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at the LDS Chapel at 1621 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City.
Please see full obituary at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
