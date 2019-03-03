|
|
John Dalton Kennell
1954 - 2019
Bountiful, UT-John a.k.a. "Herbie" Kennell, was born August 14, 1954, and passed away on February 23, 2019. He grew up in Murray, Utah, and lived in both Washington state, and Las Vegas before returning to North Salt Lake after his retirement. John joined the Army in 1972, served for six years, and was a proud Vietnam veteran. After leaving the Army, John graduated from Utah Technical College. He then worked as an electrician for his entire career, and was a member of IBEW local 354 for many years. John had many hobbies throughout his life, including, baseball, golf, fishing, hunting, and a love of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is survived by his daughter Brie, and his step-son B.J., as well as his three brothers, Bud, Kevin, Walter, and his two sisters Carol and Kathy, and is preceded in death by his sister Ellie. He leaves behind four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and viewing will be held Monday March 4th, 2019, at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Viewing time will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, with a funeral service at 2 pm, followed by internment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019