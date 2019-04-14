|
1934 ~ 2019
Our wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Jack Hilton, 84, passed with dignity, grace, and humor, which is how he lived his life.
He was born June 27, 1934 in Salt Lake City to Joseph and Helen Nielsen Hilton. He graduated from South High School and later the University of Utah. Jack was the oldest of four sons raised by his father Joe and stepmother Wilma. His brothers, surviving him are Reid and Douglas "Ty" of Salt Lake City and Lynn of Arizona. He was the most protective big brother a kid could have. His high school coach called him the most complete athlete that he had ever coached in his coaching career.
Jack served with honor in the U. S. Air Force from 1954 - 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa, where he met and married Geraldine Poeckes in 1956. She preceded him in death on the same day and month, April 13 of 1995.
He so loved sports. He could be found each morning sipping his coffee and clipping out the times and channels for each sporting event. He was an avid golfer and New York Yankee and Utah Jazz fan. He loved smooth Jazz and Frank Sinatra.
In 1997, Jack married Nancy L. Nisonger. She took great care of him these many years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy, children, Cindy, Suzanne (Glenn), Linda, Lisa (Mike), John, and Juliann (Brent); his grandchildren, Kathleen, Cristine, Dan, Matt, Spencer, John, Angela, Mitchell, Hailey, Austin, Cody (AuBree), and Chad; and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori and a grandson, Cole.
The family would like to thank the staff of the VA Hospital for the loving care they gave to Jack.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Jack had a fine tuned sense of humor that never failed to keep others laughing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019