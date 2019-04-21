Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kenneth Morrison


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John K. Morrison
1939 - 2019
John Kenneth Morrison of Midvale, Utah passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on June 20, 1939 in Murray, Utah to Ken and Dorothy Morrison.
As a young man, John joined the National Guard where he was trained as a medic and a sharp shooter. He was later activated into the United States Army. His service to his country lasted eight years until he was honorably discharged. John's passion in life was cars. He owned several classics and enjoyed working on them in his garage. John's first car was a red 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 XL which he cherished and kept his entire life. As a young man, he was fond of drag racing State Street in his Galaxie and he was always very difficult to beat.
John is survived by his niece Holly Christiansen, nephews Sean and John Baker, great nephew Carter Christiansen, and great nieces Amber and Brook Baker. John is preceded in death by his parents Ken and Dorothy Morrison and sister Diane Baker.
John's family would like to extend a special thank you to John's friends Dan Woodard, Terry and Shawn Ford, Marlene Baker, and Susan Freestone for their help with John's needs the last few years.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday April 24, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now