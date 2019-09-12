Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
the Murray City Cemetery
5490 South Vine Street
Murray, UT
View Map
1934 - 2019
John Kros Obituary
John Kros
1934 ~ 2019
John Kros passed away early on the morning of September 9th with his family nearby. Dad/John was born to Gijsbertus W. Kros and Lena C. Smaling-Kros in Rotterdam South Holland, the Netherlands on June 26, 1934. With his parents and sister, Jeannette, the family immigrated to Utah in October 1951. He subsequently graduated from East High School in 1953. Dad/John met his sweetheart, Ms. Cornelia O. Slierendregt, when organizing a basketball club, they fell in love, were married November 12, 1954, and spent 65 years together.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:00-1:45 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
