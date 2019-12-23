Home

Merry Christmas Mi Querido, and Happy Birthday our Chris. My love and, my hito another Christmas and Birthday without you.This year we will remember Christmases that we had with you. We will laugh and we will cry. As a family we will thank our Lord for the time he gave us with you both.
My John, I never stop missing you. You will always be the love of my life. I'm doing better now my Love. Our hito, we will wonder what you would look like now. In our minds you will forever be the handsome young man that left us too soon.
We love and miss you both! My honey, I love you!
Our Chris, we love you! ~ Your Wife Elsie and Family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 23, 2019
