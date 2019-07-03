|
|
Happy Birthday my Quereido John, Dad, Pop, Grandpa & Papa
My love we will again celebrate your Birthday without out. My John, every day brings new pain in my heart. My love, I remember the first Birthday I had with you. It was your 16th Birthday. Erlinda and Cora and I gave you a Birthday party. Oh my John, what I would without my memories. I miss you more every day. Our Hitos and Hitas send all their Birthday love to their precious Dad and Grandpa. My John, I love you with all of my heart. Give our Chris a big hug, tell him we all miss and love him always.
With all of the in my heart, your wife forever.
Elsie and Family
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019