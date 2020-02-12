Home

John L. Martinez

John L. Martinez Obituary
John L. Martinez
Happy Heavenly Birthday
My Love, Dad, Pop, Grandpa & Papa.
My John 8 very long and lonely years that our Lord called you home. These past years have been so hard. I still have a hard time living without you. I thank our Lord for bringing us together. For blessing us with all our hitas and hitos. They are all taking very good care of me. They all miss you and love you. As for me, my Love, I miss you every day of my life. I will love you with all of my heart forever and always. Give our hito Chris a big hug and tell him we love him.
Your wife who misses and loves you Elsie.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
