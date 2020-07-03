John L. Martinez

Happy Birthday my Love, Dad, Pop, Grandpa & Papa



My Quereido John, How I wish that we could celebrate your Birthday with you home with us. We will celebrate as we have since you left us.

My honey, my love, it is still so hard to live without you. I never stop missing you. Birthday is harder. Our hitos and hitas also miss you. Our little ones miss their Papa.

My honey give Chris a big hug for us. Tell him we miss and love him always.

Your wife, who loves you forever and always ~ Elsie



