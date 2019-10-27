|
John L. Skiff, Jr.
Jul 25, 1950 ~ Oct 17, 2019
PRICE-John L. Skiff, Jr. passed on October 17, 2019 in his home. Born July 25, 1950 in Price, Utah to Molly Perla and John L. Skiff. John attended Notre Dame School in Price, graduating in 1968. He was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish where he served as an altar boy for more than eight years in his youth. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #6147. John was a life-long learner, attending CEU and USU where he received multiple degrees and certificates. His thirst for knowledge covered a broad range of disciplines and topics. The academic life was where John found much of his meaning and joy. An electrician by trade, he worked in the family business, Skiff Electric, until injury and health challenges forced an early retirement. John was a tremendous sports fan and a successful athlete in his youth. He played football in high school and was an accomplished pitcher in baseball, elbow injuries ending his career in his second-year pitching for the College of Eastern Utah. Though he never married, John was an integral part of many lives. He was generous, sharing his faith, his love of baseball, his many experiences and most of all, his time with his many cousins. There were decades of his life when "Johnny" was a shout for joy as he came to dinner or just stopped by for a game of catch and few laughs. The hours spent at the family farm will always be a fond memory for many.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Molly, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by numerous cousins and many friends.
Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. Vigil service, Monday, 10:45 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
