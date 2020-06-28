John Lee Peterson
1947 - 2020
John L. Peterson
1947 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT - John Lee Peterson, age 72, passed away peacefully at the Salt Lake City VA Hospital for Veterans on June 22, 2020.
John was born November 25, 1947 in Brigham City, Utah, the only son to Dolores (Dobbins Peterson) Evans. On April 22, 1978, John married Gwen (Jensen Elcock) Peterson in Elko, NV.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. John was very proud of his service to the US military. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers games, gardening, fishing and camping with his family and loved his dogs.
John will be loved and missed by his wife, Gwen; and two stepchildren: Michael Elcock and Debra Elcock. He also leaves behind stepsisters: Deanne Ashton of American Fork, UT, Deborah Galloway and Celia Keith of Superior, MT, Kathleen Dunaway of Sequim, WA and Teresa Hostbjor of Freeland, WA. John is preceded in death by his mother; Dolores (Dodie) Evans and stepfather Albert C. Evans; and adopted son of Wendel Peterson.
John was a private person and his service will be held in a private celebration with immediate family. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
