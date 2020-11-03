Juan (John) "Manuel" Duran
1936 ~ 2020
John "Manuel" Duran, age 84, passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 6PM - 7 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Saint Ann's Church, 430 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
. Covid precautions will be followed.