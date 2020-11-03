1/1
John Manuel Duran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan (John) "Manuel" Duran
1936 ~ 2020
John "Manuel" Duran, age 84, passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 6PM - 7 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, Utah 84123. Funeral Mass will be held at 12PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Saint Ann's Church, 430 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115. For complete obituary and condolences go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com. Covid precautions will be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved