John Morehouse Kniffen
1934 - 2020
Born February 16, 1934 in Warwick, Orange County, New York. Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Sandy, Utah. Served his Country proudly as a Marine. He married Barbara Jean Eldredge on May 4, 1962. Was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years. He is survived by his children: Jeanette Smith (Gary), Cindy White (Ed), Ruth Mitchell (Mike), Arn Kniffen (Ruthie) and 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 7825 S. Olympus St. Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
For more information, please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during services.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Dearest Cindy and all the family
My thoughts and prayers of comfort and peace are with you at this tender time. I know how much he adored you and all the precious time you spent with him since your mom passed on. I know you will miss him but I also know he will be near. Daddy’s have a way of sending a hug when you need it even if it’s just a feeling. Peace my friend. Love hummingbirds and cupcakes. Jewel
Julianne Chambers
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sure will miss you jack I always loved seeing him ride his bike down our street and making sure he said hello every time he saw me. . Cheryl (Greer) Meza
Cheryl (Greer) Meza
Friend
November 30, 2020
This is such a sad thing. My family was so blessed by knowing him. The world will be a different place without this great man
Dawna Greer Fairbourn
Friend
