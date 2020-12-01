Dearest Cindy and all the family

My thoughts and prayers of comfort and peace are with you at this tender time. I know how much he adored you and all the precious time you spent with him since your mom passed on. I know you will miss him but I also know he will be near. Daddy’s have a way of sending a hug when you need it even if it’s just a feeling. Peace my friend. Love hummingbirds and cupcakes. Jewel

Julianne Chambers

Friend