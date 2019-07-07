|
|
John Patrick Brown
1938 ~ 2019
John Patrick Brown went to his eternal rest on June 5,2019 in McKinney, TX. Son of Harold Berwin Brown and Goldie Pauline Mabry, he was born in Hannibal, MO August 28,1938. John and his parents relocated to the Mt. Clemens, MI area in 1942.
John graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in 1956 and furthered his education at the University of Michigan, graduating in 1961from the college of Engineering. A week after graduation he married his long time sweetheart, Pauline Ann Yeagley, and they moved to Cumberland, MD. John began working for Hercules Powder Company in July, 1961at Rocket Center, WV, just across the Potomac River from Cumberland. While in MD and WV he was a Little League baseball coach and a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. After 14 years there he was transferred to Salt Lake City and retired from Hercules Aerospace in 1994 as Director of Product Engineering.
After retirement John and Pauline traveled the world visiting places that had been on their bucket lists. He took up square dancing and loved it, especially dancing in his cowboy boots. In 1997 John and Pauline sold their Utah home and moved to the Southern Oregon Coast where they built a home on a lake and resided there in Bandon, OR, until their move to TX in 2018. John loved to bowl, played golf, and spent many hours fishing in his big boat. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the North Bend United Methodist Church for many years until it burned down in 2012. John also served as a host for the Bandon Information Center and supported all events held at the Sprague Theater in Bandon. He was a long time season ticket holder for the Utah Jazz and the Univ. of Utah Women's Gymnastic team. Together with friends they traveled many years to the NCAA Women's Gymnastic Championships.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline; Sons Jeff (Debbie),and grandson, Chandler, McKinney, TX; Mike (Felicia),and grandson Gage, and granddaughters, Isabela and Emery Ann, McKinney, TX; and Patrick (Michelle),and grandsons Wes and Everett, and granddaughters Lidiya and Natalie, Castle Pines, CO; sister Penny Place (Barry),Mesa, AZ; sister in law Barb Simmons, Conneaut, OH; niece and nephews and cousins. He is also survived by dear friends in Salt Lake City, UT and Bandon and North Bend-Coos Bay, OR.
At his request no services will be held and his ashes will be scattered in OR at a later date. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church,592 Edison Ave SW, Bandon, OR 97411or to Good Shepherd Hospice,7920 Belt Line Rd, Suite 760, Dallas, TX 75254
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019