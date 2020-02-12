|
John Rampton Lauck
In Loving Memory
John Rampton Lauck left this world on Saturday, Feb. 7. He succumbed to injuries he sustained while enjoying his passion – cycling the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains.
John had an unbridled enthusiasm for exploring the outdoors. But the true love of his life was his wife, Alison (née Mills). The couple met as students at BYU and married for time and all eternity in 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. They packed many adventures into their 40 years together, raising four headstrong boys, living around the country, and ultimately settling in Bountiful, Utah, in 2004.
In 2011, John became CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. He raised billions of dollars and fought for the lives of sick children in every corner of the nation. How he managed to find time for daily bike rides and powder turns is still a mystery to us all.
John recognized the gift of every morning. He had a knack for storytelling. His generosity felt endless. Despite his advanced education and impressive resume, John only cared about helping others shine. He led by empowering the people around him. He had a knack for helping us see the best in ourselves.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John built the foundation of his life on faith and service. He served two years as a missionary in the Netherlands -- he made Dutch stroopwafel cookies a family Christmas tradition. He taught his sons to live with integrity and compassion. He spent the last five weeks of his life serving as bishop of his Bountiful ward.
John, you were taken from us too soon. The hole you leave behind is vast. We hope to ride with you someday through the eternities.
John is survived by Alison and their sons Ryan (Leia), Alan (Jhoi), Eric (Kate), and Ethan; as well as parents Evelyn and John; and siblings Heidi Pratt (Scott), Shelly Wynn (Todd), and David Lauck (Leanne). He has a granddaughter on the way.
The family will hold a reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Hidden Lake Ward Building at 4275 South Bountiful Blvd. Funeral services start at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at the North Salt Lake Stake Center, 900 Eaglepointe Drive.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Email condolences to [email protected].
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020