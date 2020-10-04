John Ray Butler
1/31/1937 - 9/30/2020
Born January 31, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ray Hatch and Rosella Larson Butler. Attended East High School. Served in the US Army in Korea and Ft. Riley, Kansas from 1955-58.
Married Nancy Harrison in 1955 and they had just celebrated 64 years of marriage when she passed away in May 2019.
He was a master plumber and HVAC expert, and retired from Manwill Plumbing after 30 years of service. His kids became apprentices under his master trade guidance and we will miss that.
He and Nancy and family spent most summer weekends for 50 years at their cabin at Scofield Reservoir - fishing, hiking, water skiing, and enjoying the great outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Nancy. He is survived by children Joni (Kim) Payne, Pamela (Randy) Firmin, and Christopher (Robbin) Butler, and grandchildren Libby, Kyle, Lexi, Zach and Britney.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 am. Interment at Spanish Fork Cemetery. Arrangements by Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
Special thanks to Bennion's Veterans Home in Payson, Utah and to the amazing staff of Bristol Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, go fishing with someone you love, to enjoy the great outdoors and that little thrill of a tug on your line.