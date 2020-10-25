John Raymond Cummins

1934 ~ 2020

John Raymond Cummins born October 23, 1934 passed away peacefully on October 8th surrounded by his family. John is survived by his wife Joan and his two sons, John Scott (Colleen), and Stephen Robert (Ann), and his grandchildren Samual Cummins, Jennifer Pink, Christine Pouha, Alisha Zamora, and Ashley Ricks and their families.

John was born in Fort Scott Kansas to Paul Henry Cummins and Lucy Taylor Cummins. He grew up in many different towns as his father worked for Cooks Paint and glass as a traveling salesman. He spent most of his high school years in Salina Kansas, he attended Salina High School and he attended college in Manhattan Kansas, he then joined the army in 1954 and was discharged in 1958. After his stint in the military, he joined the newspaper as a local reporter which was the beginning of his newspaper career. John moved to Dove Creek Colorado in 1959 where he took a job with Dove Creek Implement Company in the parts department as a manager. John left that position and began working for the Dove Creek Press, John married Linda Joan Larimore on March 17, 1962. The couple lived in Dove Creek until he relocated to Salt Lake City in 1966, and joined the Salt Lake Tribune. John worked at the Tribune for 30 years and held many positions from entry level reporting to the Education Editor, Promotion Manager, and rounded out his career as the first Readers Advocate.

John loved camping, hunting and spending time with his family and friends, and had an avid appreciation for bagpipe music and was a prolific reader and news junky.

Due to Covid concerns, services will be postponed until a later date.



