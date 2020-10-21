1/1
John Reed Stewart
1949 - 2020
John Reed Stewart
1949 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John Reed Stewart (a.k.a Papa John), passed away October 17, 2020 doing what he loved best, serving his children.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Canyon Rim 2nd LDS Ward Building, 3100 East 3000 South. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening from 7:00pm until 9:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church on Friday morning from 9:30am until 10:30am prior to the service. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. On line memories and tributes can be posted to the family at www.holbrookmortuary.com Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To view a full obituary, please go to www.holbrookmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
At the Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Canyon Rim 2nd LDS Ward Building
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
