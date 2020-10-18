John Dean Richards

1936 - 2020

John Dean Richards, born May 16, 1936 to Fred G. and Gwen Mathews Richards, in Filmore, Utah the third of their six children. He passed peacefully October 4, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

John's memories of his family and friends in Scipio, Utah were vivid and loving. He learned to sing and tell stories with his grandmother Mathews, which contributed to his ability to charm those around him throughout his life.

He graduated from American Fork High, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil, married Ethel Pointer (divorced) and graduated from BYU. He taught High School English in California and Utah, and earned an MA and PhD at the University of Utah. He was employed as a Psychologist for Granite School District while maintaining a private counseling practice for more than 30 years. In 1981, he married the love of his life Gayle Froerer Gregerson.

John was the consummate life of the party reaching out to others and providing support to those around him. Through his warm and witty sense of humor he won the affection of neighbors, family, friends, and clients. He enjoyed literature, poetry, art, travel, and cooking. He loved to move whether it was to run, ski, walk, dance or sing. He often taught, "Move a muscle, change a feeling" to those experiencing depression, grief, or sadness.

John and Gayle opened their home to family, friends and visitors from around the world. He touched many lives with his counsel, encouragement, and genuine caring. One of his great pleasures was visiting with his neighbors as he walked his dogs. This is a man who will be missed by many.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Gayle, daughters Natalie Woodbury and Tracy Manhan, brothers and sisters Fred (Beverly) Richards, Steve (Carol) Richards, Rosemary (Brent) Lind, and Anne (Larry) Bowen. Grandchildren Amelia (Mitchell) Allred and Emma Eversole and Great grandson Owen Allred and his dogs, Mac and Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Toti Manhan, sister Carol and brother-in-law, Frank Nichols.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store