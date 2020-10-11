John Ryan Schneider
6/29/81 ~ 4/4/20
Smashing Cars
Climbing Buildings
Helping People
Fixing Stuff
Breaking Stuff
Playing in the Dirt
Going Fast
Rock Crawling
Being Fearless
Oh, the stories!
It's time! It is safe enough for us to gather, and celebrate the extraordinarily well-lived life of Ryan Schneider.
Please join us:
Friday, October 16th. 6-8pm. Open House Style
Neil O'Donnel Mortuary's newly remodeled space
372 East 100 South, SLC UT 84111
Masks are required of course.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.