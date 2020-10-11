Or Copy this URL to Share

John Ryan Schneider

6/29/81 ~ 4/4/20

Smashing Cars

Climbing Buildings

Helping People

Fixing Stuff

Breaking Stuff

Playing in the Dirt

Going Fast

Rock Crawling

Being Fearless

Oh, the stories!

It's time! It is safe enough for us to gather, and celebrate the extraordinarily well-lived life of Ryan Schneider.

Please join us:

Friday, October 16th. 6-8pm. Open House Style

Neil O'Donnel Mortuary's newly remodeled space

372 East 100 South, SLC UT 84111

Masks are required of course.



