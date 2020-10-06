John T. Calevas
1930 ~ 2020
John T. Calevas (aka Bob) passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020. John was born on March 29, 1930 to Katina and Theodore John Calevas.
John graduated from West High in 1948. He attended Westminster College for 3 years where he lettered in Football, Basketball and Baseball. In September 1951 he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army Third Infantry Division, 9th Field Artillery during the Korean War.
In 1954, he graduated from Westminster where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Masters Equivalent Degree. He also attended the University of Utah for one year and received his Teaching Certificate. He began his teaching career in 1956 at Horace Mann Jr. High and was transferred to West High School in 1958 where he spent 34 years teaching in the Business Department and coaching the golf team. He received numerous awards and recognition throughout his 36 year career. John was well respected and influenced the lives of thousands of students.
In 1965, John married the love of his life Sandra Stamoulis, who preceded him in death on March 1, 2020. They shared a beautiful and loving life together for 55 years.
John is survived by his daughter Sydnie (Rusty) Carson; son John; daughter Eleni (Ted) Billick; grandchildren Lexi, Lauren, J.T., Charlie, Olivia, Johnny; sister Maxine Babalis; and nieces and nephew.
John was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. He enjoyed playing golf (with 3 holes-in-one), bowling in league play (scoring a perfect game) and attending University of Utah sporting events. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time in Coronado. He loved being with his family and grandchildren. John never went anywhere without someone recognizing him. They would always come up to him and say " Hey Coach" or "You were my favorite teacher". John was also known as "The teacher with the sexy legs". He was a good friend, mentor and impacted everyone who crossed his path. He will definitely be missed.
A viewing and life celebration will be Monday, October 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please park on the north side of the building. In order to follow state guidelines and safe social distancing practices, the Trisagion will be for family prior to the viewing. Those wishing to attend the viewing are requested to phone the funeral home between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm 801-474-9119 to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a face covering is requested. The Funeral will be Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 am at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church 5335 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to St. Sophia School, 5335 S. Highland Dr. SLC, UT 84117
A special thank you to all the caregivers at Hopeful Hands and Aspen Ridge Hospice for the care, comfort and love they provided for John.