John Taylor Bird


1928 ~ 2020 -
John Taylor Bird Obituary
John Taylor Bird, 91, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was born on November 30, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Taylor and Nellie Haslam Bird. John spent the past 61 years with the love of his life and eternal companion, Barbara.

Survived by his wife, Barbara; their children, Jeffry (Tennys), Lori Bushman (Barrett), Kyle (Nancy) and Todd (Lisa). Also survived by children, Diane Izzo (Sam), Doug (Terry); 35 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and a son, Craig.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Cottonwood Stake Center, 6180 S. Glenoaks Street, Murray, Utah, where viewings will also be held Sunday evening, February 16th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. For full obituary and to share memories and express condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020
