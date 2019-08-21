Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the chapel
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
at the chapel
6890 S Whitmore Way (2200 E)
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
John Taylor (Jito) Bytendorp

John Taylor (Jito) Bytendorp Obituary
John (Jito) Taylor Bytendorp
In Loving Memory
John (Jito) Taylor Bytendorp tragically and suddenly passed away in a work-related accident at the age of 66.
Family and friends are invited to attend the services on Friday August 23, 2019 at the chapel located at 6890 S Whitmore Way (2200 E) Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. The services will begin at 11am. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 10am prior to the services. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made through Venmo @Debra-Rakes-1 or written check to Debra Rakes. All proceeds will go to the Zonta Club of Salt Lake.
To read full obituary please visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
