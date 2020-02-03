|
John Reynolds Thomas
1943 ~ 2020
Draper, UT-John Reynolds Thomas passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. John was born February 3, 1943 to Ivan Mickelsen Thomas and Mildred Reynolds Thomas in Alamosa Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Karen Foster Thomas, his son Jeffrey Thomas (Wendy) and daughter Jenny Updike (L. Robert), ten grandchildren, and his sisters and brothers: Marilyn Harmsen, Elaine Strunk, Lee Thomas, Joseph Thomas, Vaughn Thomas, Gail Thomas, Charles Thomas, Donna Pavlovsky, and Dianne Hostetter.
John spent his formative years in Manassa, Colorado. He was lovingly known as Johnny by his family and friends. John met his sweetheart, Karen, at BYU and they were married August 22, 1966 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. John graduated from BYU with a BS in Accounting in 1968. He worked for Lockheed Martin for 34 years in Denver and New Orleans.
John made friends wherever he went and you knew he loved you if he was teasing you. The hallmark of his life was service. He has spent the last 14 years living in Draper, Utah, close to family, and there made many wonderful associations.
Funeral Services will be held at the LDS Chapel at 12100 S. 700 W. Draper, Utah, on Friday, February 7, 2020 with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 AM, a Funeral at 11:00 AM, and interment will take place at 12:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020