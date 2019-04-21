|
"Gig"
Gig passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2019 after a short but spirited battle with multiple ailments. He was born on December 15, 1962 in Salt Lake City to John Joseph and Ila Tingley McGuire. He was raised in the Sugarhouse area, attending J.E. Cosgriff school and graduating from Judge Memorial High School in 1981 as a three-sport letterman. He went on to earn Bachelor's Degrees in communications and elementary education, receiving his Utah teaching certificate in 2007.
Gig was fiercely independent and lived life on his own terms. He set out to see the world, visiting and/or living on every continent except Antarctica. From these travels came a wealth of worldly knowledge and a million great stories. He came to have a great appreciation and understanding of the human condition. He worked mainly in the restaurant industry where he was widely recognized as a hard worker and highly capable. Wherever he was he always worked and did what he had to do to support himself, which was important to him.
Gig was a natural born comedian. He had an amazing sense of humor, matched only by his story telling skills and ability to recall random stuff. Being with Gig meant being entertained, even if he made you wince a couple of times in the process. He was, as he always liked to say, "great value"! He loved a good conversation, although sometimes it was hard to get him to shut up once he got started!
Gig loved all sports and was a terrific athlete. He was a lifelong fan of the Reds, the Rams, and the Jazz -loyalties which he passed down to his nephews and niece like a true fan. He also coached boys' basketball for his local parish and excelled at it, influencing a lot of young lives in the process. Whatever sport you were playing, Gig was going to help your team.
Being a big kid himself, Gig had the natural ability to connect with children and interact with them. Kids always took a liking to Gig and his antics. He knew this and it gave him great satisfaction and happiness. Gig was also very much into politics, camping and hiking, good food and beer, movies, the news, animals, and way too much hospital ice.
Money never meant much to Gig, but relationships did. Material things never meant much to Gig, but integrity did. He sought to understand, a never-ending quest for reasonableness or at least his definition of it in a world that was sorely lacking of it at times. Gig fancied himself a realist and he wasn't afraid to give you his frank opinion on things. At times he came across as a little harsh, but you always knew where you stood with Gig - and those of us who knew him well know that deep inside he really did care. He will be missed by countless people and his positive influence on their lives cannot be denied.
Gig is survived by his sisters Kathleen McGuire Tuckey and Patricia McGuire; nephews Greg Black (Julie Dayton), Jason Tuckey, and Canyon Yama; great niece Kennedee Black and adopted great niece Kara Grant; great nephews Taylor Black, Dillon Yama, and Parker Black; many important cousins from both sides of the family; his cat Smokey; his emotional support goat Rusty; and the most amazing circle of friends and acquaintances that a man could ever hope for! Some of you knew him his whole life and some of you knew him for a short time, but Gig valued every single one of you and it enriched his life to the fullest.
Gig's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in a few select locations that were dear to him. He also requested that there be no funeral services (classic Gig to the end). In his memory feel free to donate to a cause Gig believed in such as the Humane Society, National Public Radio, a local museum or the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019