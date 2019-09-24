|
|
John W. Bailey
1947 ~ 2019
John W. Bailey passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on January 13, 1947 to Reid Bailey and Evelyn Arnold. John married Margaret Stilinovich on July 14, 1979. They had 40 wonderful years together.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. He really enjoyed camping with his nephew Derek. John loved the mountains.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, son Kevin (Desiree) Bailey, two grandchildren Stephen and Jessica, mother Evelyn Arnold, brother Bill Bailey, sisters Lorraine (Jerry) Moreland, Joy Sorenson, many nieces and nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Reid Bailey, step father Bill Arnold and sister Carolyn.
At John's request there will be no services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019