In Loving Memory
Jack W. Vosskuhler, age 90, a longtime resident of both Salt Lake City, UT and Flagstaff, AZ, passed away on March 31, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City.
Jack grew up in Tucson, AZ attending Tucson High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Arizona followed by Medical School at Yale University. After graduating and completion of his internship at Los Angeles County Hospital and radiology residency at Baylor University, he wed his wife, JoAnn Malka, in 1958. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December of 2018. He practiced Radiology for the next 40 years in Flagstaff, AZ with an emphasis on serving the underprivileged, in Salt Lake City, UT. as well as locum tenen work throughout the country. Jack will best be remembered for the love of his wife and family, flying, practicing medicine, the outdoors, playing the violin and as a colonel in the Army Reserves. He will also be remembered for his compassionate and very strong spirit. John will be greatly missed by his family and all of his friends.
Special thanks go to his family and close friends, as well as the staff of Sunrise Senior Living, all of whom made his last days as comfortable and supportive as possible.
Jack is survived by his wife, JoAnn Vosskuhler of Salt Lake City, UT, brother Phillip (Darlene) of Sun City West, AZ, sister Helen Edmond (John) of Danbury, CT, sons Steve Vosskuhler (Lori) of Flagstaff and John Vosskuhler (Heather) of Phoenix, two daughters, Karen Seabrook (Dave) of Chimacum, WA and Mary Bender (Tim) of Eagle Creek, OR. He was also fortunate enough to have 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and 1 great grandson.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty, and his son David.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, the Murray Symphony Orchestra, or to your favorite charitable organization. A memorial service will be held on June 5th, 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Salt Lake City, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019