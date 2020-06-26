John William Carper
1972 - 2020
"Carp or Coach"
Our loving husband, father, brother and friend returned home to his Heavenly Father peacefully on June 20th, 2020. He was born January 11, 1972 to Emmett and Donna Carper in Spokane, WA.
John touched so many lives throughout his short time on Earth and will be missed by so many. He fought hard during his battle with pancreatic cancer and will miss his family and friends deeply. He was always more concerned about others and how he could help them, rather than himself.
He loved his family dearly. He always wanted the best for his wife and children and always put them first. He welcomed his two step-children, Austin and Cailee, with open arms and would have done anything for them, treating them as his very own.
John is survived by his Wife, Kim; Children, Austin, Emmett (Megan), Cailee, Gage, Owen, Avery and Hope. Parents, Emmett and Donna Carper; and Sister, Christine (Stanley) and family.
Public viewing will be held Sunday June 28th from 5-8:00 pm and Social Distancing will be observed, a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at the same time. Services Monday June 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm will be by invitation only and will be live streamed with a link from John's obituary on the funeral home website at www.jenkins-soffe.com, where you find the complete obituary and condolences may be shared with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-carper.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
live streamed
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
John was a regular at our home as a young man in high school. I will always remember his love and support when my own son Tom passed away. May you all be blessed with the knowledge this isnt the end, but a new beginning for John. May your hearts find peace and comfort in this most difficult time.
Sue Duke
June 23, 2020
We have happy memories of John and family during our time in Spokane being in the same. May the Lord bless this family with peace.
Jim and Gloria Corpuz
Friend
June 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
June 23, 2020
Big John Carper... what a pleasure it was to play alongside you for so many years. Rest easy Big Man!
Brian Alba
Friend
